Grubauer will guard the road goal versus the Devils on Thursday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Grubauer will get the second game after the All-Star break after Martin Jones was on the receiving end of a 4-0 loss versus the Islanders on Tuesday. Grubauer has given up just seven goals over his last four outings, yet he's only gone 2-1-1 in that span. He'll catch a slight break Thursday, as the Devils will be missing Jack Hughes (upper body).