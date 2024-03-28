Grubauer was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, and is expected to get the home start versus Anaheim on Thursday.

Grubauer has struggled of late, going 0-3-1 with a 4.04 GAA and an .870 save percentage in five appearances. He is 10-13-2 overall this season. The Ducks are averaging 27.0 shots on goal, 30th in the NHL.