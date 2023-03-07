Grubauer will patrol the home crease against Anaheim on Tuesday.

Grubauer is riding a three-game win streak, including a 21-save performance in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Avalanche. He has a record of 11-11-3 this season with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 27 appearances. The Ducks rank 31st in the league this year with 2.51 goals per game.