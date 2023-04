Grubauer will get the home crease versus Vegas on Thursday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Grubauer has won his last three starts, giving up only four goals on 73 shots. Grubauer is 17-13-4 with a 2.87 GAA and .895 save percentage this season. Grubauer faced the Golden Knights on Nov. 25, stopping 20 shots in a 4-2 victory.