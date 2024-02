Grubauer will defend the road net Tuesday against the Islanders, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Grubauer, who will see his first game action since Dec. 9, has a 5-9-1 record this season with a 3.25 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 17 appearances. He will get the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Joey Daccord played in Monday's 3-1 loss to New Jersey. The Islanders sit 20th in the league this campaign with 2.94 goals per contest.