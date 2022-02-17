Grubauer will defend the cage Thursday on the road against Winnipeg, Mike Benton of Sports Radio 950 KJR reports.

Grubauer has posted a 5-5-0 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .895 save percentage over his last 10 appearances. The 30-year-old received the hook in his last outing and was pulled after stopping eight of 11 shots in a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Monday. Winnipeg has gone 12-9-1 at home this season, alongside an average of 33.2 shots on goal and 3.23 goals for, ranking 11th in both categories. Grubauer stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Jets on Dec. 9.