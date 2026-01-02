Grubauer will start in goal at home versus the Predators on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Grubauer will start for the third time in five games, though this is the start of the third of four consecutive back-to-back sets for the Kraken. He's allowed just two goals on 74 shots over his last two games, both wins. The Predators have won five of their last six games with 20 goals scored in that span.