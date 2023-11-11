Grubauer will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer has won three of his last four starts and is 3-5-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .900 save percentage overall. He faced the Oilers only once last season, giving up three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled before the midway mark of the second period in a 6-4 loss. The Oilers are struggling this season, as they are tied for last place in the NHL standings with only five points in 12 games.