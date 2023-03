Grubauer will patrol the home crease during Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Grubauer was excellent in his last start Thursday against the Sharks, turning aside 31 of 32 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's 20-11-3 on the road this year.