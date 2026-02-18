Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Facing Slovakia in Quarterfinals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer will protect the German cage versus Slovakia on Wednesday in quarterfinal action at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Kraken netminder has been terrific at the Winter Games, posting a 2-1 record, while allowing six goals on 91 shots (.934 save percentage). Grubauer is going back-to-back after making 30 saves Tuesday in a 5-1 win over France in qualification round action. He will need to be at his best, as Slovakia won Group B in the preliminary round, ahead of hockey powerhouses Finland and Sweden.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises into quarterfinals•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Slated to face France•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Comes up short against Latvia•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Facing Latvia•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises to win•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Set to face Denmark•