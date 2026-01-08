Grubauer will guard the home net versus Minnesota on Thursday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

The Kraken have been alternating Grubauer and Joey Daccord over the last nine games, with Thursday's tilt being Grubauer's start in net. Grubauer is 8-3-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .926 save percentage across 14 games this season, far better than last year's disaster, when he posted an 8-17-1 mark with a 3.49 GAA and an .875 save percentage. The Wild are generating 3.11 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.