Grubauer will be between the home pipes versus Detroit on Saturday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Grubauer will make his fourth straight starts and gets a tough matchup against the red-hot Red Wings, winners of five in a row. Grubauer is 7-9-3 with a 2.86 GAA and .900 save percentage. This will be his sixth start in the last eight games for the Kraken.