Grubauer stopped 33 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer was in for a tough matchup, but the Kraken gave him a fighting chance with a 3-2 lead after two periods. Nathan MacKinnon took over in the third, and that sent Grubauer to his third straight loss since the Kraken started alternating goalie starts between Grubauer and Joey Daccord. On the year, Grubauer is 4-3-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 10 outings. If the alternating pattern continues, Daccord would start Thursday in Calgary, followed by Grubauer getting the nod Saturday in San Jose.