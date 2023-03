Grubauer turned aside 21 of 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Grubauer stopped the 11 shots he faced in the first period, but the 31-year-old didn't fare as well over the remainder of the contest. He has a 12-12-4 record, 3.04 GAA and .892 save percentage in 30 games this season. Grubauer has surrendered nine goals on 56 shots over his last two starts.