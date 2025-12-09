Grubauer allowed two goals on 27 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Wild. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Grubauer did his best to keep the game close, but the Kraken didn't give him enough support. This was his first regulation loss of the season, dropping the 34-year-old to a 4-1-1 record through eight appearances. He's added a steady 2.54 GAA and .900 save percentage in the backup role behind Joey Daccord. With Daccord struggling lately, Grubauer may be called upon more frequently, though the Kraken have no back-to-backs coming up in the immediate future. They host the Kings on Wednesday in their next game.