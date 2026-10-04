Grubauer stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton, with the Oilers' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Making his first appearance of the season, Grubauer kept the Kraken in the contest but didn't get a lot of offensive support. The veteran netminder produced a 2.65 GAA and .909 save percentage in 2025-26, better ratios than Joey Daccord, and if that trend continues into the current campaign, Grubauer could work his way into a timeshare rather than being the clear No. 2 in the crease.