Grubauer allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to New Jersey.

Grubauer allowed a pair of goals to Dougie Hamilton before John Marino added an empty-netter in a 3-1 loss. Grubauer has played well of late in limited action behind Martin Jones, going 2-2-1 with a .937 save percentage over his last five outings. The 31-year-old netminder is now 5-9-2 with a .898 save percentage and a 2.97 GAA this season.