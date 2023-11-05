Grubauer stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Grubauer put together a decent first two periods, but he gave up a tough pair of goals early in the third, and the Kraken failed to bounce back. This was just the second time in seven appearances that Grubauer has allowed four or more goals, though he's rarely been dominant between the pipes. He's at a 2-5-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .902 save percentage through seven starts. Grubauer's started three games in a row, but Joey Daccord may be due for a start Tuesday in Arizona.