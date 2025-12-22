Grubauer was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Monday's road clash with the Ducks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Grubuer is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.07 GAA and .906 save percentage. With the 34-year-old netminder getting the nod Monday, fantasy managers can expect Joey Daccord to take the second game of the back-to-back on the road versus the Kings on Tuesday.