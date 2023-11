Grubauer was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, per Sound of Hockey, indicating he'll be in goal against the Flames at home.

Grubauer is sporting a 5-2-0 record in his last seven appearances despite a 3.42 GAA and an .884 save percentage in that span. Even with his subpar numbers, the 31-year-old netminder will likely continue to start ahead of Joey Daccord, especially if Grubauer can keep doing enough to pick up wins.