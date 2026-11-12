Grubauer was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Thursday's Global Series clash with the Hurricanes, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Grubauer has given up three or more goals in five of his last six outings, with the one exception being a relief appearance versus the Rangers on Saturday. Despite the underwhelming numbers, the 34-year-old netminder is 3-2-1 over that six-game stretch. Given the travel demands of the Global Series, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Joey Daccord getting the nod versus the Canes on Saturday.