Grubauer was the first goalie to exit the ice at Wednesday's game-day skate, Mike Benton of 93.3 KJR reports, indicating he'll be in goal against the Lightning at home.

Grubauer has given up three or more goals in each of his last six outings, posting a 1-4-1 record and .892 save percentage over that stretch. While the 30-year-old German should continue to see the majority of the starts, Chris Driedger should see a few opportunities down the stretch as well.