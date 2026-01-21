Grubauer was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Islanders.

Grubauer has struggled since putting together a four-game winning streak between late December and early January, as he's gone 1-1-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .884 save percentage over his last four outings. The Islanders are scoring 2.88 goals per game this season, which is tied for 22nd in the NHL.