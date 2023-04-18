Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports, indicating he will start Game 1 in Colorado on Tuesday.

Grubauer posted a 17-14-4 record this season with a 2.85 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 39 games played. He went 1-0-1 versus the Avalanche in three 2022-23 appearances, stopping 64 of 69 shots.