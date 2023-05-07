Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports, indicating he will start Sunday's home matchup in Game 3 versus Dallas.

Grubauer is coming off a 33-save effort in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. He has a 5-4 record this postseason, surrendering 25 goals on 303 shots. Dallas ranks fifth in the playoffs this year with 3.63 goals per game.