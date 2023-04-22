Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate Saturday, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports, indicating he will start against the visiting Avalanche in Game 3.

Grubauer is coming off a 38-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Colorado. He has only surrendered four goals on 76 shots through the first two games of Seattle's first-round series versus the Avalanche.

