Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports, indicating he will defend the home net Monday against Colorado in Game 4.

Grubauer surrendered five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche. He has a 1-2 record this postseason, having permitted nine goals on 109 shots. Colorado ranks second in the first round of the playoffs with 36.7 shots per game.