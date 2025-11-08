Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Piper Shaw of Kraken Hockey Network reports, indicating he will guard the road goal against St. Louis on Saturday.

Grubauer has appeared in only two games this season while allowing three goals on 29 shots en route to a record of 0-0-1. However, he could see a significant increase in playing time if Joey Daccord (upper body) misses extended action. With Grubauer set to face the Blues, Matt Murray could get the second half of Seattle's road back-to-back against Dallas on Sunday.