Grubauer allowed four goals on 13 shots before being pulled out of Monday's 5-1 loss to Minnesota.

Grubauer came out for the third period, but after surrendering a goal to Matt Boldy just 50 seconds into the frame, the goaltender was yanked in favor of Martin Jones. With Seattle down 4-0 when Grubauer's night ended, he was ultimately charged with the loss. That brings him down to 14-13-4 with a 3.05 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 34 appearances this season. Grubauer has allowed at least three goals in four of his last six outings.