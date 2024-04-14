Grubauer made 27 saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

He held a potent Dallas offense to just one goal in each frame, but Seattle didn't even get on the board until the final six minutes of the third period. Grubauer has allowed three goals or less in five of his last six starts, going 4-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .920 save percentage as the Kraken play out the string on the season.