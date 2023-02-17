Grubauer stopped 17 of 19 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

The Kraken's defense can take a lot of credit for this win -- the Flyers were limited to one shot in the first period. Travis Konecny scored both goals, and while the end numbers aren't pretty, it's still Grubauer's third win in five games. The 31-year-old netminder hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since Dec. 13. He's at 7-9-3 with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 21 outings overall. The Kraken may be inclined to roll with the hot hand in goal, and that's Grubauer for now.