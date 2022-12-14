Grubauer turned aside 16 of 20 shots during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the host Lightning.

Grubauer, who was pulled for the first time this season, suffered his third consecutive defeat. The 31-year-old netminder has allowed 11 goals on 84 shots during the skid. Grubauer, who suffered 31 losses for the Kraken last season, fell to 2-4-1 as the primary backup to Martin Jones.