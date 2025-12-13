Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Getting start versus Mammoth
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer will guard the road goal Friday versus the Mammoth, per Circling Seattle Sports.
Grubauer will make his second start in the last three games. While he took a loss versus the Wild on Monday, he stopped 25 of 27 shots. Grubauer is carving out a larger role amid Joey Daccord's recent struggles, and it's possible the two goalies share the crease for a while going forward.
