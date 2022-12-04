Grubauer surrendered five goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Grubauer didn't have it in this one, as the Panthers were able to overcome a short roster with a strong power play and top line. The 31-year-old netminder took his first loss in three games since returning from a lower-body injury, dropping to 2-2-1 in seven outings overall. He's added a mediocre 3.40 GAA and an .868 save percentage. Martin Jones has also struggled with consistency of late, so the Kraken's goaltending seems to have turned back into a weakness, though their offense typically has made them more competitive. They wrap up a home stand Tuesday versus the Canadiens.