Grubauer allowed five goals on 34 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

In both of Grubauer's starts this season, he's yielded five tallies. Doing so against the Hurricanes isn't as concerning -- they're a strong team that gave the Kraken little opportunity to respond Monday. Still, Grubauer isn't showing any improvement from his poor 3.16 GAA and .889 save percentage from last year. He's now 0-1-1 with 10 goals allowed on 67 shots across three appearances. Another tough opponent awaits Wednesday when the Kraken host the Blues.