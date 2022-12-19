Grubauer allowed two goals on 17 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Grubauer snapped his four-game losing streak, though the Jets failed to offer much of a challenge in the second half of their back-to-back set. The win puts the 31-year-old goalie at 3-5-1 with a 3.30 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Grubauer's started three games in a row, seemingly gaining a small edge on Martin Jones, though the Kraken will likely opt for the hot hand most of the time. They host the Blues on Tuesday.