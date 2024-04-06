Grubauer will get the starting nod for Friday's tilt in Anaheim, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Grubauer was slammed for five goals in a loss to the Kings on Wednesday. He coughed up just four goals on 49 shots in his previous two appearances. The 32-year-old is 3-5-1 with an .888 save percentage since the start of March. For the season, Grubauer is 12-14-2 with an .895 save percentage and a 2.97 GAA.