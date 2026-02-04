Grubauer will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Grubauer was on the bench for the last two games as the Kraken continue to be unpredictable with their goaltending split. He's won two of his last three games, but his loss in that span was Jan. 23 versus the Ducks in Seattle, when he allowed three goals on 30 shots. Grubauer went 5-2-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .921 save percentage in nine appearances in January.