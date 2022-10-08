Grubauer will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's preseason game in Edmonton, per the NHL's media site.

Grubauer will make his final preseason appearances before Seattle starts the regular season in Anaheim on Oct. 12. The 30-year-old is in line for his second year as the Kraken's No. 1 goaltender after registering a disappointing 3.16 GAA and .889 save percentage in 55 games last season.