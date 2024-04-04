Grubauer will start in goal on the road versus the Kings on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

The Kraken will break their alternating pattern in goal, allowing Grubauer to start consecutive games after he's won his last two outings. He defeated the Sharks with 24 saves on 26 shots Monday. The Kings present a strong challenge, making Grubauer a risky fantasy option.