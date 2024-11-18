Grubauer will be in the blue paint for Sunday's home matchup against the Rangers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday relays.

Grubauer will make his first start since allowing five goals in a loss to Colorado on Nov. 5. The 32-year-old has lost three consecutive contests, and he's 1-5-0 with an .877 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA through six appearances. The Rangers rank fifth in the league with 3.67 goals per game through 15 contests.