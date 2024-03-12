Grubauer was the first off the ice in Tuesday's practice and start at home against Vegas, per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Grubauer played well in his last start on Mar. 4th, stopping 35 of 37 shots in a 4-2 over Calgary. The 32-year-old has put together a solid season, registering a .902 save percentage and a 10-10-1 record. He will have a tough test against Vegas who averages 3.17 goals per game.