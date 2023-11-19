Grubauer allowed three goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Grubauer picked up his third win in his last four outings, but it was again a struggle. He allowed a goal in each period, but he held on late to secure the victory. He's allowed at least three goals in all but two of his appearances this season, playing to a 5-6-0 record with a 3.27 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 11 starts. The Kraken's next game is against Calgary on Monday.