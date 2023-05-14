Grubauer stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Grubauer had given up nine goals on just 42 shots over his last two outings. He didn't face much more traffic Saturday, but a combination of goal support and a little more puck luck helped him extend the Kraken's season by one more game. He's given up four or more goals in four of the six games against the Stars in the second round. Expect the 31-year-old to get the nod again in Monday's Game 7 in Dallas.