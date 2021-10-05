Grubauer will defend the cage for Tuesday's preseason road clash with Vancouver, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer set a new career high last season with 40 games played and could increase that mark with the Kraken. In addition to starting this final preseason matchup, the German netminder should be between the pipes for a historic Opening Night game versus the Golden Knights on Oct. 12.
