Grubauer will get the starting nod for Saturday's home clash with New Jersey, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has started just three of the Kraken's last eight contests as Chris Driedger has been seeing a bigger share of the workload. Still, Grubauer should enter next season as the presumptive No. 1 despite posting a subpar 3.12 GAA this year. With 16 victories on the year, the 30-year-old German may be hard-pressed to get back over the 20-win mark after clearing that threshold for the first time last season.