Grubauer will start Wednesday's road game versus the Ducks, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Grubauer remains the Kraken's No. 1 goalie after a rough 2021-22 campaign. He's looked sharp so far this year with a .939 save percentage in preseason play, and he'll have a favorable matchup to begin this season against a Ducks team projected to finish near the bottom of the Pacific Division.