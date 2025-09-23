Grubauer was the first goaltender off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network, indicating that he will start in Calgary.

Grubauer will start the season as Seattle's No. 2 netminder, but he has competition for that role in the form of Matt Murray, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the club July 1. Grubauer underwhelmed in 2024-25, but general manager Jason Botterill said in June that the team believes Grubauer can have a bounce-back season.