Grubauer will patrol the home blue paint against the Flyers on Sunday, according to Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum.

Grubauer snapped his three-game losing streak in his last start, turning in a stellar 40-save effort during a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Monday. That was his first victory since Nov. 22, so it's difficult to trust the 34-year-old netminder given that the Kraken rank 31st in the league with 2.54 goals per game. As for the Flyers, they are coming off back-to-back wins against the Canucks and Blackhawks, netting a combined eight goals in those victories.