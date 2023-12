Grubauer (lower body) is week-to-week, coach Dave Hakstol told Alison Lukan of Root Sports on Thursday.

Grubauer has a 5-9-1 record, 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage in 17 contests this season. Joey Daccord is serving as Seattle's No. 1 goaltender in Grubauer's absence while Chris Driedger is up from AHL Coachella Valley to act as the backup.